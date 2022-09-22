Big Thicket National Preserve on Saturday will be taking part in National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event on public lands.
Volunteers at national parks give more than just hours on a time sheet — with their dedication and giving spirit, they play a vital role in preservation and protection, and greatly enhance the work of park staff.
National Public Lands Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September.
Big Thicket is hosting three simultaneous volunteer events on Saturday:
■ Pollinator gardening — From 9 a.m. to noon at the Big Thicket Field Research Station, 16890 FM 770, Saratoga
Help plant a prairie pollinator garden to attract and support the bees, butterflies and other pollinators vital to the sustainment of many habitats.
■ Trash pick-up —From 9-11 a.m. at the U.S. Highway 96 Boat Ramp on Village Creek, between Silsbee and Lumberton (GPS coordinates: 30.28570, -94.19145)
Help us pick up trash at a popular boat ramp so that everyone can enjoy Village Creek’s scenic beauty.
■ Trail beautification — From 9 a.m. to noon at theTurkey Creek Trail, Gore Store Road (GPS coordinates: 30.521880, -94.346945)
Clean up, paint and beautify the well-used Turkey Creek trailheads on Gore Store Road.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, and long-sleeved shirts, and to bring water, bug spray and sunscreen. Park staff will supply all necessary tools for the events.
In recognition of their service, all who participate in any of these events will receive a fee-free coupon that will allow them a “fee-free” day at any participating federal recreation site within the next calendar year.
Registration is recommended but not required. Register on volunteer.gov or by calling the visitor center at (409) 951-6700. Call Heidi Dietze, volunteer program manager, at (409) 812-5121, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.