Fear, distrust and envy: These three words when used against a person or a people can set behavior for 400 years.
Look at the word “fear.” If you go by a yard and there is a dog, no matter what size, you are fearful of the barking. If someone speaks harshly to you, reaction to the voice and that person for a lifetime could cause you to move away from that person. You might even cross the street.
If you experience, see or hear someone being physically beaten, your reaction toward the perpetrator of that act remains with you for a lifetime.
Fear, at one time in America, was used to “break” a people, and for 400 years has remained their psychic.
“Distrust” is another one of those wedges between people. If I distrust you, I cannot work with you. When you tell me something just because your skin color is not the same as mine, I do not believe you have the knowledge to know.
“Distrust” is the second leg of the three-legged stool of oppression. Like fear, this behavior-setting practice has been exercised for 400 years.
The third leg of this trilogy is “envy.” When the first thought of a people is “I,” there is very little room for support of others.
“Envy” of others’ achievement, knowledge, possessions, etc., has the ability to keep a people in shackles and has kept a people in control for 400 years. This envy is stoked from within and from those who wish to control.
There is plenty of everything for everyone. Those who control do not want people to cooperate. They do not want a people engaged in improving their plight to lift together.
All three of these words, although they have been around for years, when used together, produce a force that enslaved the minds of a people from 1619 until today.
These three words have been used to break, not uplift, a whole group of people. I did not invent this concept.
For those of you who are interested, look up the name Willie Lynch. Although no one has found any pictures, original transcripts or documentary evidence of his existence, the syndrome he proposed one day as he spoke on the banks of the James River in Virginia still lives.
Fear, distrust and envy must be broken or we as a people will never move as one.
