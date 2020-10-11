Lufkin police are investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man that occurred around 3:10 a.m. today.
The man was in the backseat of a Chevrolet pickup truck and fleeing a disturbance when the suspect shot from their vehicle at the moving truck, a Lufkin police press release states. This fatally wounded the man near the intersection of Lowery Street and North Timberland Drive.
The driver and front seat passenger in the Chevrolet told Lufkin police they believe the suspect chased them down Timberland Drive for several blocks but could not give a clear description of the suspect’s vehicle because they were taking cover, the release states.
They told police the suspect stopped chasing them near the intersection of Timberland Drive and Paul Avenue.
They met up with officers on Tulane Drive, but at that time the man had lost consciousness and was not breathing, the report states. The officers performed CPR until a medical unit arrived and transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released by Lufkin police at this time, but will be after police have ample time to notify his family, the release states.
Police do not believe this incident was connected to the shootings from earlier this year, but are only in the preliminary steps to the investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
