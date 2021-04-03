The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with its investigation into the March 21 shooting death of a Lufkin man.
Jamerion D. Mitchell, 32, of Lufkin, was discovered on a property at the 10000 block of FM 1013 in Tyler County known as “Stittem Hill” at the site of a trail ride gathering, according to a report by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office..
Tyler County investigators and the Texas Rangers have interviewed potential witnesses since the morning of Mitchell’s death, according to a press release from Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s office
Mitchell was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach area, according to the release.
Deputies believe hundreds of people were on or near the dance floor when the shooting occurred, but have received little cooperation, the release states.
Authorities continue to investigate leads and are asking anyone who may have information from social media to come forward, according to the release. This includes any video recordings or photos of the event in Tyler County.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 283-2177, the Texas Rangers Jasper office at (409) 384-5712 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward, the release states.
