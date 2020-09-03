The Leadership Lufkin Class of 2019-20 renovated the playground and family visitation space for a local nonprofit organization as their class project this summer.
The group of 25 Angelina County professionals selected “Let’s Play” — Seasons of Hope Center Grant Project after reviewing applications submitted by East Texas nonprofits. “Let’s Play” would update a space for the children and grandchildren of the Seasons of Hope participants to visit and play.
“This space would provide a place for the children and adults to interact and work on restoring relationships or building new ones,” Tara Hendrix, director of events & engagement at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce said.
“This activity area gives individuals and families a place to enjoy a healthy, uplifting experience.”
This project also serves as a positive contribution to the community and will allow class participants a chance to apply their team building and leadership skills while they give back to the community, she said.
Work on the project began June 15. The crew began by clearing the property, leveling the sand and power washing the playground structure — creating a fresh canvas on which to work. The class stained the existing playground, rebuilt the stairs and created a new custom canopy.
“We built an adult-sized swing set, purchased an industrial-grade picnic table with canopy, storage benches and landscaping with beautiful large scale butterflies attached to the fencing provided by Signs by Debbie,” Hendrix said.
Finally, the class purchased activity equipment, a volleyball and net, tether ball, and cornhole to provide fun and leisure for the residents.
“The class was excited to give the residents of Seasons of Hope and their families an environment that fosters healing and growth,” Hendrix said. The play area was named “Buddy’s Backyard.”
Sponsors supporting the project included: Brookshire Brothers, Gann Property Management, Hospice in the Pines, Morgan Insurance, Oncor Electric, Signs by Debbie, William George Company, Lopez Pressure Washing and USA Landscaping.
