The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man shown in the attached surveillance video screenshot moments before he allegedly shot another man in the MB Food Store parking lot late Friday at 708 N. Raguet St.
The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. when the suspect allegedly shot the victim at close range, hitting him several times in the legs and arm, according to a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page. The suspect and victim had an exchange in the parking lot just before the shooting occurred, the post states.
The suspect then left the scene as a passenger in a small gray or silver car, according to the post.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to an out-of-town hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
