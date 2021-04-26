food giveaway

Volunteers, from left, Kevin Lambing, Shelieh Lambing and Lydia Lambing load an SUV with boxes of fresh vegetables at a drive-thru food distribution at George H Henderson Jr. Expo Center on April 6. The next distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon today.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Lufkin’s George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.

This event does not require any eligibility paperwork, according to a press release by the food bank. The event will be drive-thru only and will not accept walk-ups.