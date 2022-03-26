This past Friday, Keith Wright was sworn in as Angelina County’s acting county judge. After recently winning the county judge race, Keith was to take office in January, however, because of recent events, he has taken office earlier than expected.
I’ve known Keith for many years now. While he was the Lufkin city manager, I learned a lot from Keith during my time as a city council member. From his work with budgets and long-range planning to day-to-day operations, Keith represented the city of Lufkin very well. He and I have always worked well together, and I look forward to working with him as our new county judge.
A strong relationship with the city and the county is vitally important to the success of our region. Having worked with Keith, I know him to be a man of integrity and know-how. He understands the challenges we face and is well prepared to tackle the issues.
The county is preparing to allocate $16.8 million in funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds, spent wisely, can have a serious impact on our community. As your mayor, I serve on the Airport Advisory Committee. This is one area some of those funds could be utilized. The airport has a major economic impact on the area and plays an important role in the future economic growth of Angelina County.
The city of Lufkin is optimistic about the county’s future and improvements to the criminal justice system. The jail has been a revolving door in recent years. Expansion of the current jail would allow for those continuously violating our laws to be incarcerated. Keith will work with the district attorney and district judges on ways to improve processing of prisoners and relieving the backlog of cases due to COVID.
Building relationships with the other cities in our county is very important, as well. Keith has already called a meeting with mayors and city managers of towns in Angelina County. He understands the importance of communication and taking all recommendations under advisement.
Our cooperative efforts have already begun. Keith and I met with Congressman Pete Sessions’ office staff this week to discuss the new infrastructure bill and budget appropriations. We discussed several ideas with the staff including, new I-69 improvements and the possibility of working with the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation on an intermodal facility for moving freight from the Port of Houston through Lufkin to other areas throughout the country. Our country is suffering from bottlenecks at our ports, and a new intermodal freight system can help relieve some of the logistics issues in our region. We discussed several other ideas, as well. We will be working with Sessions and Bob Samford to submit applications for funding in the near future. Hopefully, we can bring some of these proposed projects to fruition.
Keith and I also will be meeting with the county judge and mayor of Nacogdoches to discuss regional opportunities for our communities. We will present a united front in seeking opportunities with state and federal governments in promoting the East Texas region. We are politically stronger together.
The city met with Micheal Simon this past week to discuss education and training for employees of any new industries or businesses locating in our community. We can work with them to develop ‘‘tailor-made’’ training classes to provide a workforce that meets their needs. Angelina College is a great asset for our county and will be a valuable tool in attracting new businesses to our area.
Now more than ever, we need to come together, work together, stay positive and move our communities forward. If we’re going to be competitive in bringing businesses to Angelina County, we must promote a positive working relationship. These companies have plenty of places to go; let’s give them a reason to choose our community. We need a positive atmosphere of cooperation presented to anyone seeking to bring jobs and new business to our communities. Working together, we can move Angelina County and Lufkin forward.
