Until this past week, it had been several years since I’d traveled by air.
After this week, I remember why I prefer driving.
My forthcoming rants have nothing to do with the flights themselves. Everything went well. My planes departed on time, my travel partners were pleasant and we didn’t crash.
Can’t ask for much more, right?
Well ... about that.
For one thing, I forgot what a pain in the hassle it is just getting through an airport and into one’s seat — hopefully, but not always, the right seat.
There’s the baggage check-in, for starters. The lady behind the counter weighed my luggage and said, “You’re overweight.”
Dang, woman. Thanks for reminding me. I told her my wife is trying to get me to eat healthier.
“I meant your luggage,” she said. So much better right? I’ve got fat luggage. And because of my fat luggage, I had to pay a fat fee. I’m definitely losing weight this week since that was gonna be my snack money.
Then there’s the screening through airport security. I’d forgotten how many steps there are in the process now since would-be terrorists ruined it for everyone else. Took off my shoes (glad my socks were clean and matched). Emptied my pockets. Did everything but strip nekked and dance on a pole.
The beeper thingy still beeped. Next thing I know, I’ve got a couple of angry-looking security guys standing in front of me while another guy frisked me. Did I say, “frisked”? More like, “groped.” I was never allowed to go that far on any of my first dates, but homeboy handled me like we’d been married for years.
He found my little headphones in a side pocket. I didn’t even remember putting them there, but they were the reason for my physical violation.
The guy found those and then just grumpily blew me off. “He’s good.” Then he walked away.
Man, you’re gonna probe me in my most private of places and then pretend I don’t exist? I thought we had something.
Another observation: While so many of the airport workers I encountered were either super friendly or at least half-way so, I ran into several who seemed mad at the world. I get it. I wouldn’t want to deal with that many humans at once, either.
But unless there’s been some sort of airport draft through selective service, those folks ain’t gotta work there. They chose their occupations. Maybe they should seek a career with fewer people in it. Or pay someone to frisk them occasionally.
Inside the airport is when I remember why I really, really prefer my truck over any aircraft. Airports are way too peopley. Folks jamming up against me, reaching around me, getting danged near as intimate as my frisky little frisker had gotten. I had to restrain myself from throwing ’bows.
Then comes the lining up for boarding. My travel buddy, Lauren, made a legit observation: Why in the world don’t planes let passengers in the back rows board first? You have any idea how many times I’ve smacked someone in the front rows with my carry-on bag while I’m trying to get to the rear of the plane? Or had someone do the same to me?
Finally, we’re cleared for takeoff — but only after the standard safety lecture. You know, the one designed to make me think I’m actually gonna survive a plane crash. Even now, they go into detail on how to inflate the life vest stored under the seat.
I’m gonna give a nod to comedian James Gregory on this one. Paraphrased, he basically said around 90% of our flights go over land. Wanna make me happy? Build me a seat cushion guaranteed to bounce my butt out of a cornfield.
Once I reached my destination and checked into my hotel, I thought I was free and clear of any more misadventures. I was tired and ready for some sleep.
Not so in the room next to mine. Thanks to walls about as thick as a piece of notebook paper, I got to hear an entire group’s goings-on — all the way up until around 3 a.m. They started with a party, when I listened to a symphony of people puking (including one who yakked on the carpet, according to the person screaming at him). I heard a heartbreaking breakup between a couple. Seems he loved her sister more than he did his girlfriend. At least that’s what I hope I heard, and not he loved his sister more. Who knows?
And to cap off the evening, I was serenaded with the sound of the last remaining couple (I think) as they, in their drunken state, attempted to conceive the next Florida resident. Yes, I heard it all because they were loud and the walls were thin. I was embarrassed for them.
I didn’t make anywhere near as much noise when I was getting frisked.
The rest of my trip was awesome, mostly because I was only around “my” people: Colleagues, coaches and players. They made the trip special and memory-worthy.
Still, I couldn’t wait to get home. My wife didn’t frisk me when I walked through door (although I was kinda hoping her pretty self would). She had a candle and a fireplace burning, and she brought me a cold beverage to welcome me home.
Sure, it was a great trip. Yeah, I have some great memories of great adventures.
But some adventures just aren’t much better than frisky friskers, thin hotel walls or fat luggage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.