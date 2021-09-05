Two men were hospitalized after a shooting that occurred earlier this evening at Green Meadow Apartments on Lotus Lane, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the complex for a report of multiple shots fired. Witnesses reported seeing a man fire at a white Dodge Challenger in the complex parking lot, Pebsworth said.
“We do not have any suspect information at this time as witnesses said the man was wearing a mask,” she said. “The Challenger and masked suspect were gone when officers arrived at the scene.”
A short time later, officers were notified that two shooting victims had just arrived at a local hospital for treatment, Pebsworth said. They were the occupants of the Challenger.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and both will be treated and released shortly, she said.
“We do not believe this was a random act. We also do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.”
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
