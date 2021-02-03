January, for some, may have been a quiet month, but not for the American Legion Family No. 113.
Two unit members drove to Livingston in January, where they met the Houston hospital rep and gave her items including lap throws, pillows, ditty bags and more for the Michael E. DeBakey VA Hospital in Houston.
It is great to have a new member, Susan Distesano, join the group and wonderful that she will help make these items. Welcome, Susan. In turn, the group from Lufkin was given meal kits, meals with hygiene kits and men’s shirts that are to be handed out to the homeless veterans in the Lufkin area.
Currently, the group is in the process of completing more lap throws and pillows that will be taken to the VA Hospital in Temple in February or March.
Members of the ALA VA&R group also passed out goodie bags to patients coming and going at the Charles Wilson VA Clinic here. Of course, they couldn’t go inside, but saw them as they went in or came out. Great to let them know how much we care.
In February, we will be handing out Valentine’s Day cards to veterans at the clinic on Feb. 11. Cards are currently being made by children at St. Patrick Catholic School and the JAC (Junior American Citizens) at Hudson Middle School. The kids love to show the veterans their love and admiration for what they do to keep us free.
The “Because We Care” troop support boxes are few these days, but still go out every month. There were six boxes shipped out in January and there will be seven in February.
Thanks to one of our members for a new name. If you know of anyone currently deployed in harm’s way, please send us the name and address so we can include them in our shipment of goodies each month.
The Post also has been active. They passed out 225 cartons of eggs to veterans and took 45 food boxes to veterans in need.
They are also are starting their annual raffle for guns. Watch for more information coming soon.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
