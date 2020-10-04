The Coalition has announced the incoming class of Drug-Free All-Stars for the 2020-21 school year.
The Drug-Free All-Stars are a group of high school seniors from Angelina County who are hand-selected to serve as role models for the community by living a tobacco-, drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle.
Drug-Free All-Stars are active throughout the school year by volunteering their time in the community and promoting a life free of harmful substances. This year’s All-Stars include 59 students from the eight Angelina County high schools including: Central, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Lufkin, Pineywoods Community Academy, Zavalla, and Lead Academy.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the community.
For more information about the Drug-Free All-Star program, call Abby Baker at The Coalition at 634-9308.
The 2020-21 Drug-Free All-Stars from each school are:
■ Central: Tanner Bearden, Cecilia Hurtado Marroquin and Madison Shoemaker.
■ Diboll: Noah Farr, Alyssa Garza, Natalie Lopez, Julissa Montoya, Halle Rice, Alexus Shurley, Jessica Stephens, Reagan Toole and Emma Williams.
■ Lead Academy: Madelynn Zbylot.
■ Hudson: Emma Airington, Meghan Cox, Jesse Daniel, Mallory Germany, Warren Green, Stella Huckabee, Jazmine Jamison, Wendy Ramos, Raylei Smith, Jacob Tullos and Abby Wilson.
■ Huntington: Halle Flynt, Erin Hamilton, Kaitlin Jenkins, Abby Kirkland, Emma McGuire, Dylan Murphy, Kaden Reep, Anna Squyres and Casey Whitley.
■ Lufkin: Gracie Bonnin, Blayre Brent, Victoria Concha, Matthew Gorman, Michael Hill, José Jamie, Minhal Khan, Zach Karn, Kaylie Kruk, Abbey Lantis, Caroline McDaniel, Tiffany Merino, Taha Nazeer, Gaby Olalde, Brooke Randolph, Haylee Shumway, Mikayla Spillman and Dulce Velasquez.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy: Kaitlyn Carrier, Kaden Eastwood, Slade Havard, Zoey Robuck and Madilyn Simmons.
■ Zavalla: Holden Boulware and Callie Grimes.
