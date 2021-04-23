Angelina College’s soccer programs are ready to return to the pitch, and the coaching staff will welcome players to a series of camps taking place in May and June.
On May 8 and 9, the Roadrunner soccer teams will host two identification (ID) camps for prospective players, whether those players currently are in high school or are college transfers. The women’s ID evaluation will take place from until 6 p.m. on May 8. The men’s ID evaluation will take place from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on May 9.
The ID camp is geared toward providing high school students and transfers the opportunity for training and evaluation from college coaches while learning valuable information about the recruiting process. The cost of each session is $40. The camps will take place on the Angelina College campus.
In addition, the AC staff is excited to announce its “Little Runners Camp” geared for boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 12 years old. Those sessions begin May 10 and run through June 14 and will take place on Monday evenings.
The six sessions will cost $55 and also will take place on the AC campus.
The training program is designed with a progression guiding a child’s discovery of the various soccer skills while being challenged and supported as they learn. Each session will end with unrestricted game play so each young player can experience the speed of an actual match.
All camps will be conducted under current COVID-19 protocols, including distancing guidelines. The camps are open to any and all entrants (limited by number, age, grade level and/or gender).
The camp schedule, along with registration and payment information, is now available online at natakistewartsocceracademy.com.
For further information, contact Angelina College soccer head coach Nataki Stewart at nstewart@angelina.edu.
