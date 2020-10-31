Lufkin native Jackie Zimmerman has been named publisher of The Lufkin Daily News.
Southern Newspapers Inc. President Leonard Woolsey said he is thrilled to have someone of the caliber of Zimmerman joining The Lufkin Daily News.
“I have a tremendous amount of confidence and optimism for her and Angelina County,” Woolsey said.
Zimmerman comes to The Lufkin Daily News after a long history in the fields of journalism, communications and marketing. She said she wants The Lufkin Daily News to be there for the community with the important information that applies to their daily lives.
“I really want to see The Lufkin Daily News grow and continue to be the community newspaper that everyone looks to for their source for what’s really going on in the community — the good stuff, the bad stuff — we are a community paper,” Zimmerman said.
“We live here and work here. This is our community, and we want to be an integral part of helping it thrive.”
A local newspaper provides in-depth coverage of what is going on in the cities, the commissioners court, the schools and more, she said.
“You cannot find that anywhere but in a newspaper,” Zimmerman said. “Whether it’s online or in print, The Lufkin Daily News will continue to be the local source not just for a variety of news, but also the in-depth stories readers want.”
Zimmerman graduated with degrees in communications from Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin State University, interning with The Lufkin Daily News before moving to Washington state for a position at a weekly newspaper.
From there, she moved to Homestead, Florida, for a position at a five-day paper before moving back to East Texas.
She worked at The Lufkin Daily News as a reporter and then city editor before accepting a position at a marketing and public relations firm to broaden her experience.
After nine years in the marketing field, she stepped out on her own to create Zimmerman Communications, which she has operated for 14 years.
Zimmerman said she believes her experience in both journalism and marketing will help her in her position as publisher.
“It feels right. It feels full circle coming back to my roots and what I always have loved,” she said.
She said she looks forward to getting to know everyone and help the newspaper move forward as a team with a common goal.
“No matter what department, we’re all here to serve the community and give residents the information they need to make informed decisions,” she said.
