Much has been written over the span of time immortal regarding the correlation of a society’s true worth and how it regards its animals. I see an enormous amount of truth in that very profound statement; it reveals much about what constitutes “humanity.”

People who fail to care, comfort and provide for their animals will likely fail to have empathy for the humanity they are charged with protecting. Our Creator had far more than a single purpose for placing them in our care.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin.

