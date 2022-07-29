Much has been written over the span of time immortal regarding the correlation of a society’s true worth and how it regards its animals. I see an enormous amount of truth in that very profound statement; it reveals much about what constitutes “humanity.”
People who fail to care, comfort and provide for their animals will likely fail to have empathy for the humanity they are charged with protecting. Our Creator had far more than a single purpose for placing them in our care.
Just recently, I had the privilege of meeting with a sizable number of Lufkin’s animal care advocates, and we all realized there is much left for us to do to increase the scope of our collective “good works.”
The obstacles are certainly there and must be addressed, and all of us hope to see positive changes. Some will come about through more funding, but others must be accomplished through educating our citizens regarding personal responsibilities.
Our city budget has allotted $660,000 of capital expenditure for our city shelter improvements over the next two years, but most of it will unfortunately have to be spent on maintenance. We need to find a way to obtain more funding if we hope to do more than simply keep status quo, and I will be exploring options to hopefully accomplish this.
I will be consulting with acting Angelina County Judge Keith Wright about the possibility of county involvement because many of the animals that come to us are from the county. There is a tremendous amount of work to be done, and it will take the efforts of everyone to secure additional help.
Staffing is an urgent concern for our city shelter. While our budget allows for five, the city currently has one employee and three temps trying to meet the crushing needs of the shelter. The pay is now at $11.60 per hour, but it is to be increased to $14-plus in order to attract additional help. Without the help of volunteers, the situation would be even more dire.
There are obvious ways to decrease the number of animals who need help, and perhaps the most obvious is to educate folks about the need to spay and neuter. Ordinances are under consideration to create criteria for the city to mandate these actions.
The alternative is more and more litters that are born without homes waiting for them, when a single procedure could avert the problem. No one wants to see healthy, active animals euthanized simply because there is no more room in the facility to offer them care, but that outcome has been far too common, and it is a shame.
Unfortunately, our local problem is not unusual.
Perhaps there are community members who would have an interest in contributing to our animal services, but they are unaware of the critical need. Without a doubt, Aaron Ramsey, the director of Kurth Animal Shelter, and Diane Paulette, the Kurth volunteer/rescue coordinator, would welcome anyone interested in helping.
Additionally, there are a number of wonderful rescues located within the county who would be receptive to training volunteers to help within their facilities and/or foster animals for adoption. Think about being a volunteer; your assistance would be most appreciated.
