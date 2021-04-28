Mother’s Day is right around the corner, so let me be the first to wish all the mothers of Deep East Texas a very Happy Mother’s Day.
Mothers, moms, mommas and mommies are what make the world go ’round, so it is important that our moms stay healthy ... for themselves, their family and their communities.
Taking control of your health should be a priority for us all. Here’s a place to start.
1. Start with annual physical exams with your primary care physician. They will order blood work for tests and this is the best way to stay on top of those things that can sneak up on you and cause bigger problems, (e.g., cholesterol, blood sugar, thyroid, metabolic markers, essential nutrients and others).
Your PCP or OB/GYN — an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If you do not currently have a physician, click on the “Find a Doctor” link at WoodlandHeights.net.
2. In addition to your annual physical exam by your PCP, there are recommended annual screenings:
a. Mammogram — recommended for women aged 40-plus (earlier if you have a family history of breast cancer)
b. Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) — recommended for women that have been diagnosed with dense breasts, this technology assists physicians in finding cancers hidden in dense breast tissue. For more information about this specialized technology, visit the ABUS page at WoodlandHeights.net.
c. Colonoscopy — Initial colonoscopies are recommended for men and women no later than age 50. If there are no signs of cancer, you should have the exam again every 10 years.
3. Are you getting enough sleep? Ongoing sleep deficiency is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke. Some important questions you can ask yourself to identify any sleep improvements you can make:
■ I slept at least seven hours most nights.
■ I consistently went to bed and woke up at the same times.
■ I went to bed when I started feeling sleepy but before I was overly sleepy.
■ I stopped looking at screens (TV, phone, computer, tablet) at least an hour before bed.
■ I performed my usual sleep “cues” (brushing teeth, putting on pajamas, light reading, etc.) each night.
■ I stopped drinking caffeine after lunch and alcohol after dinner.
■ I exercised for at least 30 minutes each day.
■ I didn’t have any stressful or negative emotional interactions before bed.
■ I didn’t snack before bed.
If you are having issues with sleep, talk to your physician about a sleep study.
4. Bladder incontinence & pelvic pain therapy — Many women suffer in silence, but they don’t have to. Bladder retraining and pain relief targets the unique health care needs of women at all stages of life.
Performed by a specially-trained physical therapist, The Rehabilitation Center can assist you in taking your life back. Visit WoodlandHeights.net or call 632-2639.
I wish you all a healthy and happy Mother’s Day.
