A Cuban national living in Groves was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison Wednesday for his role in a gas pump skimmer scheme discovered during a 2017 traffic stop in Nacogdoches, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.

