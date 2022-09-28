A Cuban national living in Groves was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison Wednesday for his role in a gas pump skimmer scheme discovered during a 2017 traffic stop in Nacogdoches, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.
On Jan. 27, 2017, an officer with the Nacogdoches Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Victor Entenza, 30, and occupied by Ricardo Chavez-Travieso, 29, and Oliva, all Cuban nationals.
The officer discovered a discarded credit card on the ground, near where the driver had been, according to information presented in court, and search of the vehicle was conducted. A notepad was found that listed various gas stations in Texas, Tennessee and Alabama.
The search also reportedly produced numerous cellphones, a laptop computer and tape used as a security seal/tamper indicator for gas station fuel pumps, a card skimmer, an encoder, a key used to open gas pumps and credit cards that were located in hidden compartments within the vehicle.
“Typically, a skimmer, such as the one found in this case, is placed inside a gas pump and used by criminals to collect credit card information from victims using the pump,” Featherston said. “The intended gas purchase will proceed without interruption of any kind or any notification to the victim or third party. A single gas station skimmer is capable of storing credit card information for hundreds of victims.”
Credit card information for a total of nine individuals, other than the occupants of the vehicle, was found either on the computer or in the vehicle, according to court information.
Oliva was indicted on Oct. 8, 2020. He was the last of the three defendants to be sentenced. Entenza and Travieso were both previously sentenced to 30 months on the same counts.
The case was investigated by the Nacogdoches Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy Coleman.
