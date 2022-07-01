Lufkin Police & Fire on Thursday unveiled its new public safety communications center.
The center, which is responsible for dispatching all police, fire and EMS calls within the city of Lufkin, was last updated in 2005. Since then, the city’s call volume has dramatically increased creating a need for a larger center with upgraded technology, according to assistant city manager Gerald Williamson.
“These services mean literally life or death for a few individuals, but it means a great deal to the quality of life for everybody in Lufkin because of the importance of public safety response,” Williamson said. “This center is going to allow us to do our job a lot better, more efficiently and hopefully will carry us through for a decade or more.”
Planning the $310,000 center began in the spring of 2021. Construction started in the fall. And the center became dispatch’s new home in February.
Communications supervisor Ashley Jowell applied her 12 years of dispatch experience to the design concept. It was constructed in a larger office space within the Lufkin Police Department and features:
■ Evans consoles from the same company that creates consoles for NASA;
■ Acoustic tiles and flooring to help dampen the sound of excited voices, emergency tones and hasty keystrokes;
■ 24/7-rated chairs to ensure back support for 12-hour shifts;
■ Natural light, which is a feature the previous dispatch center did not have;
■ A video wall with real-time mapping of officer units for faster, more efficient dispatching, weather cameras and security surveillance;
■ Room for expansion;
■ And a break room with lockers.
“Since moving over here it seems like employees are more comfortable,” Jowell said. “The design and technology elements work together to create a less chaotic, more efficient workspace for our dispatchers. It is a calmer setting.”
Additionally, Lufkin Police & Fire currently has four openings for dispatch positions.
Dispatchers work 12-hour shifts on three consecutive days each week as well as an additional six hour shift every other week. The position starts at $18.44 per hour with full benefits and overtime opportunities. Employee health plans start at $75 monthly for employees only, $170 for employees and children and $375 for a family.
