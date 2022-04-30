A Pineywoods Home Health Care and A Pineywoods Home Services (A Pineywoods) have made changes to the leadership team to help maintain the growth of the company.
A Pineywoods was founded in 1992 by Neal and Mary Ann Naranjo with the vision to provide individualized care to each patient and confidence and support to patient’s loved ones.
Katie Naranjo, their daughter and current CEO, keeps that legacy alive. Her vision for growth, expansion and providing exceptional quality of care is made possible by the addition and promotion of highly skilled and caring professionals to their leadership team.
Kerri Griffin, RN, has been promoted to chief clinical officer of A Pineywoods. She joined the A Pineywoods team in 1995 and has served in a management capacity for 27 years. Griffin shares a passion to provide quality home care to the elderly population of East Texas.
She was selected as a 2020 recipient of “Stars over Shelby County” for her contributions of providing quality health care through leadership in the medical community. She also was selected for the 2020 Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice’s Nursing Achievement Award.
Lareina Nichols, RN, has been promoted to administrator of A Pineywoods Home Health Care after having worked in the home health care industry since 2008, gaining experience in patient care, state and federal regulatory guidelines and leadership. As a seasoned alternate administrator, she is passionate about giving excellent patient care and developing a healthy work culture for employees.
Katie Spies, RN, has been promoted to alternate administrator of A Pineywoods Home Health Care for the care she has provided to East Texas since 2012. Spies joined the team in 2014 with a focus on the company’s mission to improve the community’s health.
In her new role, Spies strives to provide the best care possible by giving the nursing and therapy staff the tools they need to make that happen. It is her personal priority to ensure patients’ needs are met and that they are provided resources and education to manage their health to improve their quality of life.
Rebecca Dilday, LVN, was welcomed as the administrator of A Pineywoods Home Services in February 2022. Dilday has more than 15 years of experience in the health care field with a background in caring for individuals with disabilities, mental health and hospice.
She knows the greatest example of love is through service to others and tries to show that every day in her work life as well as volunteering for her community. Dilday is involved with the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, serves as Leadership Lufkin chair, is a board member for East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, and a committee member for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.