After a wet start to last week, it appears an already soggy South won’t be catching a break anytime soon.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Angelina and surrounding counties as another round of thunderstorms and showers bring a risk of flash flooding to the area this week.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase over East Texas this afternoon, spreading across the remainder of the region tonight. A couple of isolated severe thunderstorms are possible through this evening, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail being the primary risks, the NWS states.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase across the region Monday with the passage of an upper level disturbance. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again Tuesday afternoon and expected to continue through much of this week, with the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible through Thursday.
Cumulative rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts in excess of 8 inches possible, especially over portions of East Texas, the NWS states.
“The corridor of highest rainfall amounts is anticipated in eastern Texas, including cities like Houston and Tyler, where as much as a foot of rain is forecast,” an AccuWeather article states.
This rainfall could result in new rises and possible flooding on area creeks and bayous, rivers and lakes. Isolated severe thunderstorms also will be possible each day, with damaging winds being the main threat, according to the NWS.
"Many rivers in eastern Texas registered at minor or even moderate flood stage on Sunday. With this much rain on the way, rising water levels, and possibly major river flooding, are likely," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said, citing the Neches as among those that could be at risk.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to gradually diminish across the region by Saturday.
Midway through May, severe weather has already been more prolific this month than during all of April.
From Mother’s Day night into the next morning, nearly 4 inches of rain fell in Lufkin, bringing the rainfall since April to 300% of average here, AccuWeather notes, flooding roads and stranding vehicles. Nacogdoches saw 6.89 inches of rain while Zavalla saw 4.67 during a 36-hour span ending at noon May 10.
