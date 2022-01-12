Members of Blessings Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties will be spending Saturday handing out sack lunches to the homeless community of East Texas.
The organization originally planned to hand out blessing bags in December but was unable due to the weather, director Stephanie Hess said. Because the weather is still cold, Blessing Bags wants to give out essentials as well as “other goodies,” including sack lunches.
Blessing Bags is asking for donations of items including bread, lunch meat, peanut butter, jelly, cheese, individual packs of applesauce, Jell-O, fruit cups or pudding, snack cakes, crackers, chips, bottled water and sandwich bags. They especially need lunch meat and bread. Donations can be dropped off at Memorial Baptist Church.
“To help us to feed these people, you would be so surprised at how deserving and thankful they are for you just thinking about them,” she said. “It makes you cry, because the stories that they tell you and the condition everybody is in, it’s sad. And we need to do something — we need to treat them like people and not like they’re outsiders.”
Members of the organization will meet at the church at 10 a.m. to start preparing the lunches and blessing bags before heading out to distribute the items at noon at locations including Walmart, Kiwanis Park and local camps. Volunteers are invited to come and help distribute lunches and bags in order to see firsthand what the homeless community is like and what Blessings Bags does, she said.
“A lot of people don’t know about the certain areas and what they’re having to go through, the struggle, so when you go out and help us do that, you can meet them,” she said. “We’re going to try to make a difference in their lives.”
