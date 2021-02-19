Empty grocery store shelves, an iconic picture from early 2020, are back as communities struggle to cope with the unprecedented winter storms that wracked Texas this week.
But those stores are working hard to restock shelves as quickly and safely as they can, representatives of Walmart and Brookshire Brothers and an HEB press release all say.
“Product assortment will be limited for a few days,” HEB’s press release read. “We have placed limits on some items to help ensure access to the items customers need. We’re working around the clock to get more product to stores.”
In a similar fashion, Brookshire Brothers is waiting for trucks to be able to move safely through the state to restock many shelves, representative Melissa Crager said. Their top priority is safety.
“Many of our stores and pharmacies are back online and open with power,” she said. “But we are open, operating and providing for our community’s needs.”
The company is proud to be a community grocer and has heard positive feedback from the community for remaining open despite the challenges the store, in line with the rest of the community, is facing, she said.
“Once again, it’s our community’s essential workers who have stepped up and made the difference. Our Brookshire Brothers team members have been nothing short of heroes during this extreme crisis, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Brookshires’ stores are mostly seeing shortages in the essential foods such as bread, milk, eggs and similar items that people buy during times like this, she said.
The company connected with Lufkin and Diboll to distribute pallets of water to locals in need, according to Crager.
Walmart struggled the same way, said Patrick Cherry, the store’s manager. People hit the store looking for essentials, he said.
Lufkin’s store began receiving merchandise that will help to meet increased needs, he said. The company’s New Caney warehouse connected the store with dry groceries and other distributors have connected the store with three shipments of refrigerated items.
The store began getting water from the local Coca-Cola and Pepsi plants, he said. They’re anticipating a bread vendor to deliver soon.
The store anticipates more merchandise deliveries on Friday, and hopefully from some more vendors, he said.
The unprecedented weather impacted manufacturing, warehousing, store operations and the daily lives of HEB’s partners and their families, the company’s press release read. It is doing what it can to assist customers without impacting company employee safety.
“We understand this has been a difficult time and are working to get back to normal as soon as possible,” the release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.