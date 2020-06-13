The deadline to register to vote for the July 14 primary runoff election is Monday.
This deadline applies only to those living in the precincts with a runoff election. That information can be found out at angelinacounty.net/countymaps.
There are two races in this primary runoff election.
Incumbent Pct. 1 County Commissioner Greg Harrison and challenger Steve Allen will face off for that position after they received 2,050 and 1,850 votes, respectively, in March. John Vaughn finished third with 522 votes.
The Precinct 2 Constable runoff race is between incumbent Trae Trevathan, who drew 1,783 votes, and Danny Anders who drew 1,317. Dennis Cochran finished third with 1,115 votes.
No Democratic candidates signed up for county elections this year. Thus, whichever candidates win in the runoffs will secure their position beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Those wishing to register to vote have several options, elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said in an email.
“If the voter is a first-time person registering in Angelina County, they will need to print out the application once filled out and mail/drop off to our office no later than the cutoff date,” she said. “If it is mailed, it needs to be postmarked no later than the cut-off date as well.”
For those who are already registered, but moved within the county, that information can be updated by submitting an online application from votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/.
Additionally, voters can stop by the office in the Angelina County Courthouse Annex building where a table has been set up on the first floor with a drop box to put in applications. Anyone with questions from there can go to the second floor where the elections administration is housed and be helped.
Voters can also call their office at 671-5117 and request an application to be mailed. However, for the July election, it may not arrive in time.
Those who are unsure if they are registered can go to the votetexas.gov link listed above to double check.
