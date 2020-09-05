The Angelina Arts Alliance is the recipient of a grant from the Georgia-Pacific Charitable Foundation to support its 20th anniversary season.
The $15,000 grant from Georgia-Pacific will enable Angelina Arts to present a wide array of high quality educational and cultural programs for adults and children that would not otherwise be available anywhere in the region.
Georgia-Pacific will serve as the official season sponsor of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s 20th anniversary season of performances and its annual Discovery Series.
“We are deeply grateful and honored to receive grant funding from the Georgia-Pacific Foundation,’’ Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said. ‘‘This funding is essential to our ability to fulfil our mission and carry on the legacy of bringing the best performing arts for thousands of adults and children all over East Texas.”
The funds will support programs that are proven to improve quality of life, drive tourism and provide valuable learning experiences, Allen said.
The season will begin in January with country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The season start is later than normal due to COVID-19.
All single tickets for performances at the Temple Theater go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 14. This year, tickets may be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by calling 633-5454. No in-person ticket sales will occur this year due to the current pandemic.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting the promoting the arts in East Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.