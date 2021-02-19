I’ve noticed the older I get, the more prone I am to busting out the time-worn cliché, “You think this is bad …”
I didn’t want to be that old guy, but here I am. Any time my kids complain about anything, I have a rebuttal.
Hard times?
“Child, you don’t know hard times. When I was a kid, I ate dirt and was thankful to have it.”
Cold weather?
“You think this is cold …” and I’d regale them with tales of my youth. Walking through 10 feet of snow (uphill both ways, of course) just to get to school every day. The time I stepped out of a plane in Korea right into -20 degree temperatures. I tried to spit, and my lips froze together. Yes, that happened, and I’ve used the story on my kids more times than they’d care to count.
However, over the past year, our youngsters have the opportunity to corner the market on the bragging rights.
They’ve endured a pandemic the likes of which no one has seen in 100 years. I’m not 100 years old, so I wasn’t around for the Spanish Flu in 1918. Not a single time in my life have I been forced to endure quarantines, or mandatory mask wearing, forced home schooling or any of the other calamities we’ve endured since last March.
Our kids sure have. Man, you don’t think they’re going to have some tales to tell to their own kids a few years from now?
“Quit your whining. When I was your age, I couldn’t even find toilet paper.”
Or, “I didn’t walk to school uphill both ways. I couldn’t even go to school. I had to figure everything out from nothing more than a video classroom.”
To add to everything (as if a pandemic wasn’t enough), they have this week’s snowpocalypse.
Yes, I know. Northerners deal with this kind of mess all the time. They live where blizzards congregate. They buy snow tires and snow chains like we buy beach towels. They have ice scrapers they carry around in their back pockets. They have snow shovels just for their driveways.
But down here? This ain’t even right. Just a few weeks ago, we had a beautiful snow storm, and we East Texans thought it was unusual merely because those white flakes actually stuck and accumulated long enough for us to play in it. Normally, any snow we get overnight will melt the next day when our temperatures jump right back into the 60s or 70s. Texas weather can make a thermometer go from 20 to 70 faster than a Porsche.
Not this week. Weather people have called what we’ve endured this week “unprecedented.” As in, we ain’t seen anything like this before. At no time in my 20 years of living in East Texas have we ever had a full week of sub-freezing temperatures.
“Unprecedented.” Ya think? Unfortunately, the situation sort of takes away an old dude’s bragging rights. No, my kids haven’t seen anything like this — but neither have I. Not around here.
Worse (for us old folks, anyway) is a massive guilt trip. My wife and I had power and water at our house for the first few days. We’re lucky, and I know it.
Our kids? They’re another story.
Aimee and Carter live near us, so when their power went out, they went out into the blizzard, harnessed Hallie the Schnauzer to their sled and mushed their way over to our place for a couple of nights. Carter will say he drove their truck, but such a story will be boring as crap to his kids. It’s nowhere near as exciting as having a sled dog such as the mighty Hallie. I’ll tutor Carter on his tale-telling skills.
Down south in San Antonio, our daughter Erika, her husband Lucas and their two little ones have been without power for several days. Lucas went out and killed a buffalo; he cut it open so he and his family could crawl inside for warmth.
Actually, they’ve bundled in about 10 layers of clothes and blankets, and they’ve taken turns holding the baby to provide body heat. They’re grilling their food on their propane grill. Lucas has gone out hunting for bear, elk or anything else to fill the freezer. (Not really. He found an open Whataburger. The boy just doesn’t know how to tell a story. I’ll work on him.)
Our daughter Jaime, her husband Terry and their crew of five have also been without power and water. On Tuesday, Terry woke up every two hours to restock the fireplace with wood. He went into the forest with nothing but an axe, fought off packs of wolves and carried those logs home himself.
Not really. A brother brought over some firewood. Terry doesn’t know how to tell a story, either. I’m signing him up for a class.
However, Terry’s brother did bring over a crawfish pot for boiling water. They boiled water on their grill just for coffee. They melted snow for water to flush the toilets. These parts of the story are true.
Man, we’re talking some “Little House on the Prairie” stuff from our kids. As frustrated as my wife and I are in not being able to reach our children right now, I can’t help but feel a swell of pride at how they’re handling their business.
Still, a part of me is a little sad. I realize they’ll now be able to trump every tale of hardship I’ve ever summoned in their presence. My “uphill both ways” won’t compare to “we had to snuggle our baby just for body heat” or “we had to build a fire just for coffee water.”
I sure am proud of ’em.
But I’m sure gonna miss all my bragging rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.