Police have released the identity of the Lufkin man who died following a three-vehicle crash at the corner of Pershing Avenue and Southwood Drive Friday morning.
Darrell Trent Williams, 47, was critically injured at the scene and later died at a Lufkin hospital, according to a press release from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Two other people in a separate vehicle involved in the crash — Gale Sibley and Betty Phillips — were transported to a Lufkin hospital, as well, the release states. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
One minute before the accident, Lufkin police received a call of Williams driving recklessly in a green single-cab Dodge pickup headed northbound on Old Union Road. They estimated that Williams was driving around 100 mph.
He continued onto Pershing Avenue and failed to stop for a line of traffic at the intersection, rear-ending a maroon Kia Sorento, driven by Sibley and occupied by passengers Neva Smith and Phillips, and causing an additional impact on a black Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Carlos Gonzalez, 37, of Diboll.
Gonzalez didn’t report any injuries and drove his vehicle from the scene. Smith also was uninjured in the crash.
