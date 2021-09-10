Lufkin High School and several nearby businesses including Lufkin Ford, Southern Tractor, Jarvis Equipment, Chevron and Love’s will be without water for several hours due to a water main break.
“An emergency crew is on the way,” assistant city manager Jason Arnold said in a press release. “Barring a setback, it shouldn’t be a tough repair.”
There is a home football game tonight and Lufkin ISD officials have been made aware of the issue. The school is attempting to bring in portable toilets to accommodate game attendees.
“Though we can’t promise we’ll have service restored by kickoff, we will repair the issue as quickly as possible,” Arnold said.
At this time, no homes appear to be affected.
“We will keep you apprised of the situation and provide updates as necessary,” Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin, said in a press release.
