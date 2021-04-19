Early voting for the May 1 municipal elections starts today and a number of candidates are on this year’s ballot.
In Lufkin’s city election, Ward 4 Councilman Mark Hicks, Don Langston and Roshin Rowjee have each filed to run for mayor to replace incumbent Bob Brown, who withdrew from the race in February.
Three people are vying for Hicks’ council spot: Mark Dunn, Kim Ogden and former County Judge Wes Suiter. Ward 4 encompasses much of the city’s southern end, including the Crown Colony neighborhood.
Lufkin ISD has three at-large positions open for election this year, currently held by Hall Henderson, Scott Skelton and Matt Knight. All three incumbents have filed for reelection along with contender Delphina Hadnot Maxie.
Other contested elections in Angelina County include city council seats in Diboll and Zavalla; and school board positions in Hudson, Huntington, Central and Zavalla.
Early voting in person will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Tuesday; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; and April 26-27 at the city of Lufkin Parks & Recreation building at 516 Montrose St.
Applications for ballot by mail must be received by hand no later than the close of business today and by mail no later than the close of business on Tuesday.
Voters also can cast their ballots in person at the following locations:
In Lufkin from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Friday and April 26-27 at the Lufkin ISD Administration Building Board Room at 101 S. Cotton Square.
In Diboll from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27 at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.
In Hudson from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday and April 26-27 at the Hudson ISD Administration Building at 6735 Ted Trout Drive.
In Huntington from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Thursday and April 26-27; and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Huntington ISD Administration Office at 908 N. Main St..
In Central from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and April 26-27; and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Central ISD Administration Office at 7622 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok;
In Zavalla from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 27; and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday-Friday and April 26 at the new Zavalla City Hall, 242 E. Main St.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
