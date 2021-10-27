City officials are reporting a possible funnel cloud passed over Lufkin's city hall this morning and moved to the Timberland Drive area, Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said.
Officials are awaiting confirmation from the National Weather Service.
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Angelina, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Panola, Shelby and San Augustine counties through 10:30 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service said these storms may intensify. The agency said gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
Pebsworth reported damage from the line of severe storms that ran through Lufkin this morning, including a billboard knocked down by Billy Lee's Locksmith on Frank Ave. and debris scattered across the city.
Scanner traffic indicates a number of tree limbs and power lines already have been knocked down in Angelina County. Among those are a tree across Leon Street and Paul Avenue in Lufkin, Pebsworth said.
Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Minden to near Nacogdoches to 8 miles southeast of Diboll at 9:30 a.m. Movement was east at 35 mph.
A tornado watch remains in effect for Deep East Texas until 4 p.m. today.
"NWS officials told us that once the cold front passes, we are no longer under a severe weather threat," Pebsworth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.