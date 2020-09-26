Maddie Howard, a junior at Lufkin High School, has been named a Teen Ambassador by the Texas SayWhat! program.
SayWhat! stands for Students, Adults and Youth Working Hard Against Tobacco. There were 11 “TAs” selected across Texas this year, but that number varies each year.
A SayWhat! Teen Ambassador is instrumental in spreading e-cigarette prevention and tobacco-free messages to youth across the state.
Howard will travel to certain sites in Texas duirng the spring and lead activities and teach about the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes at different summits.
Howard will help lead those summits virtually if travel is still restricted because of the coronavirus.
The big challenge comes next summer, when Howard and her fellow “TAs” will lead the state conference.
“When I first heard the news I wanted to cry because I was so excited,” Howard said. “I had tried out two years ago and didn’t make it, so with this being my last year to apply I was very happy to hear that I made it.”
Howard first became a part of the SayWhat! program through The Coalition in Lufkin after seventh grade.
As a freshman, Howard was part of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Texas 21 Youth Ambassadors who educated and advocated for the legal age to be raised to 21.
She also has helped with the SayWhat! group at Lufkin High School and has been vocal about the amount of youth she sees using JUUL and other e-cigarette devices.
“Maddie is an impressive young woman who is not only passionate about being the youth voice for tobacco prevention in her school and community, but is dedicated to being a servant for health and happiness for her peers and her country,” Kathleen Bates with the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University said.
“Her self-confidence to lead as well as her humble nature toward her accomplishments stood out the most to us.
‘‘Not only is Maddie a strong addition to the Say What! Teen Ambassador program, but she will spark growth amongst her fellow Teen Ambassadors and for the program itself.”
Howard joins Kadie Beth Wisener, Kellen Kruk and Rozalinn Runnels as the most recent youth from The Coalition’s service area to be selected as a Teen Ambassador since 2014. Her term started on Sept. 1 and will end on Aug. 31, 2021.
“I am looking forward to being able to meet all of the new TA’s as well as getting to see the ones returning,” Howard said. “And I am ready to start working.”
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy lifelong choices for the local community.
For more information about local youth tobacco prevention programs and how you can get involved, contact The Coalition at 634-9308.
