CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients also should receive education on managing their health; get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
“This award shows that, through evidence-based protocols, the residents of East Texas have access to the best stroke care possible at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial,” said Dr. Sunil Cherry, director of stroke program. “This program has only been successful through our team-oriented approach. Congratulations and thank you to all involved.”
Jacquie Evans, quality analyst, said this achievement is yet another milestone in the hosptial’s successful implementation of guideline-based treatment for stroke patients.
“We applaud our team’s hard work and dedication to the fight against stroke and cardiovascular disease,’’ she said. ‘‘The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.’’
CEO Monte Bostwick said the hospital team is extremely proud to be recognized by the American Heart Association for the high level of stroke care provided to East Texans.
“Our team, in collaboration with local physicians, is dedicated to remaining on the leading edge of stroke technology,” Bostwick said. “It is our mission to help each stroke patient live their personal best life following a stroke. To do so, we must remain diligent to not only have the techniques and technology but also give each the personal care needed to recover from a stroke.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
