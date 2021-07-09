Kurth Lake fishing permits and lodge rental are now available through Lufkin Parks & Recreation.
Over the past month, Kurth Lake-related activities have transitioned over to the Lufkin Parks & Recreation team, according to director Rudy Flores.
“Parks and outdoors are a big part of our business, so this just made sense,” Flores said. “We can’t wait to highlight all the things Kurth Lake has to offer — from fishing and boating to the lodge, which is available for event rental.”
Kurth Lake, a 726-acre body of water six miles north of Lufkin, is a part of the Toyota ShareLunker program. The program celebrates anglers from across the state who have reeled in at least an 8-pound largemouth bass. In March 2018, Pablo Torres Jr., of Lufkin, made the ShareLunker list with his 13-pound catch.
“We like to foster a sense of competition among our fishermen,” Flores said. “I know there are some large fish just waiting to put Kurth Lake on the ShareLunker map again.”
With Kurth Lake Lodge under the Parks & Rec umbrella, Flores said he hopes to see renovations soon. The lodge, which accommodates about 100 people, comes complete with tables, chairs, picnic tables, a grill, a coffee bar, a full kitchen and a bathroom with shower facilities.
“We would like to add some modern touches and freshen things up a bit to make it something Lufkin can be proud of,” Flores said. “It already has so much to offer, but with a little TLC it will be a space that can bring people together.”
Kurth Lake Lodge reservations can be made online at Lufkin Parks & Recreation (teamsideline.com). Day use is $300 with a $200 deposit.
Kurth Lake fishing permits can be picked up in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lufkin Parks & Recreation, 516 Montrose St. Annual permits are $120 per person and $50 for those 65 and older. Three-day permits are available for $15.
For more information about Kurth Lake fishing or the lodge, call Lufkin Parks & Recreation at 633-0250.
