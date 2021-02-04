NACOGDOCHES — The SFA men's basketball game against New Orleans scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to COVID protocols, according to a release from the league office on Thursday afternoon. A makeup date for the game has not been announced.
The contest is the second league contest involving SFA to be postponed this season. SFA beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday night in a rescheduled contest that had originally been set to take place on Jan. 6.
