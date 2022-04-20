The Lufkin Daylily Club will hold its annual sale at the Angelina Farmers Market from 9 a.m. until sellout Saturday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has been unable to sell its daylilies for the last few years, but members look forward to seeing their families and friends at the event.
The name Hemerocallis comes from the Greek words “Hemera” (day) and “kalos” (beautiful).
Daylilies are not true lilies, even though their trumpet-like flowers resemble lily flowers. Unlike true lily flowers, daylily flowers are edible and can be consumed raw or cooked. In Asia, daylily flowers are treated as a vegetable and used as an ingredient in recipes. They are a member of the “onion” family.
Daylilies have been called the perfect perennial because they are available in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes. They can grow in all U.S. Department of Agriculture hardiness zones but do best in zones 4 through 9. They require little care, tolerate drought and are not fussy about soil pH as long as soil is well drained. They suffer few pest and disease problems and have a long blooming season.
The dependable daylilies provide a multitude of brightly colored flowers in mid-summer and some bloom even from May to August. As their name implies, each individual flower lasts only one day, but the large number of flowers on each stem scape provide a three-week period of bloom for most cultivars.
Daylilies also suit nearly any landscaping need. Gardeners can use a mixed border complementing irises, stokes asters, shasta daisies, guara and a host of other companion plants. Try shorter varieties, such as a bright yellow Stella De Ors to edge a path or plant en masse to beautify and stop erosion on an embankment. There are many uses in a garden.
Three club members have been selected this year as “honorary” members for their excellent effort in enhancing “Hemerocalles” throughout their many years of serving in the Lufkin Daylily Club. They are Jeanetta Stewart, Marlo Shubert and his wife AdaLee. As active members, these three have held office positions, served on several projects in our community, and have been speakers for many clubs and organizations in the East Texas area, teaching the usefulness of flower arrangements and garden landscapes or in making our beautiful yards and homes attractive. The club is proud of these members for their recognition.
These honorees will be selling some of their plants Saturday at the Angelina County Farmers Market sale, and other members of the club will be there to answer questions, give advice and direct customers to the kinds of plants they want to buy.
The club hopes to see the community at the sale.
