The Charming Women’s Expo is on tap this week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“We are so excited to be back this year,” advertising director Tammy Kedrowicz said. “We were not able to have the expo in 2020 due to COVID-19 and we missed everyone.”
The expo typically runs in April, but this year the convention center was used to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and The Lufkin Daily News decided to move the event to June, she said. But the newspaper plans to hold the event in April 2022.
This year will feature some of East Texas’ favorite businesses, including Bliss and Sis Balloons, Haute as Ice and Big Boys Toys. Some local health, home and family service providers also plan to attend, including the Dedicated Medical Center, the Heart Institute of East Texas, Lehmann Eye Center and more.
The Front Porch Distillery and Guacamole’s Mexican Grill & Cantina will bring delicious food and drinks for patrons to snack on while perusing the booths.
“It’s a fun, educational girls day out,” Kedrowicz said. “We are so lucky to have such amazing businesses and resources in our area. This is the perfect opportunity to come to one location to experience just a little of what all East Texas has to offer.”
But Kedrowicz is most excited to reunite with her friends in the community, she said. She’s looking forward to meeting back up with “Miss Evelyn Stevens,” who comes every year, “and meeting Jerry, of course,” she said.
Jerry, for those who don’t know, graced the cover of Charm East Texas this month.
Kedrowicz also wanted to clarify that due to the heat, the expo will be indoors so patrons can enjoy the cool air conditioning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.