Lufkin police are investigating a drive-by shooting late Sunday night in which three people were wounded.
At 11:20 p.m., officers were called to a report of someone being shot in the 1100 block of Culverhouse Street, according to a report from Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s communications director.
Witnesses said several people were gathered for a party in the front yard of a home when two people began arguing. A short time later, a white sedan drove past, and someone fired rounds from the back, passenger side, wounding three people, according to the report.
The victims are being treated at local hospitals. Their wounds are not believed to be life threatening.
Pebsworth encouraged anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
