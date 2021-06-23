Happy First National Juneteenth Holiday, everybody!! Yes, the use of exclamation marks is appropriate. Also, the “Everybody” ending the exclamatory sentence is intentional.
The move of our legislatures to pass such a historical act is not only joyous to many, but also significant to all. We have made another bipartisan step for the history books that should make this country proud.
It is a giant step toward unity and inclusiveness that is long overdue. We can now be resolved in purpose with an end in view of “a more perfect Union.”
Through slavery, lynchings, Jim Crowism outright segregation, police brutality (and we can go on and on), certain races of people have survived the atrocity of life that the majority race would not be able to survive. When you include Trumpism to this sad formula, a time for celebration can be even more appreciated.
It is high time that everyone realizes that bringing all races into the mix of successes and prosperity makes for a stronger, less volatile America. “We the people,” as stipulated in our Preamble refers to all of us, not only the rich, or the well off.
The celebration of the Juneteenth holiday is less of a black/white issue but more of an injustice/justice issue. It is all even more appropriately an equality/inequality issue.
The longstanding inequality, injustice to mankind has always been the reason why we are such a divided nation. We are presently on the right road toward being better than we have been. All races bring to the table their own unique contributions to society. Any attempt to eliminate any of their contribution is futile and counter-productive.
Now Mr. and Mrs. America we are given at least a boost toward integrating our difficulties through this much-sought legislation. It is up to each of us to share our successes with each other.
Sharing our love, respect and alliances with each other should follow: I will be willing to take a sip of your tea if you will be willing to take a taste of my red soda water.
