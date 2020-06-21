A Center man died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on state Highway 7 and FM 2713 in Nacogdoches County late Saturday, according to a report from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
DeSkyhen Crockett, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a Nacogdoches County justice of the peace.
Around 10:15 p.m., a 2002 Ford pickup driven by Datravis Duncan, 19, of Tenaha, disregarded the stop sign at FM 2713 and drove into the path a 2016 Toyota pickup driven by Timothy Quinn, 26, of Nacogdoches, that was eastbound on Highway 7, the report states.
Duncan was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment. Crockett was his passenger.
Quinn also was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for possible treatment.
This crash remains under investigation.
