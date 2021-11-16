A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.

The burn units are in Trinity County and are split into several burns, one along FM 3154, one along old U.S. Highway 281 and one at the end of Forest Service road 586. The burn is 180 acres.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. There are several horse trails that traverse the unit that will be closed for the day.

Winds are predicted to be from the south.

Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.