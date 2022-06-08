It started out as a little oversight and turned into a little sign from above.
When i put together an article about Diboll trying to take the final step to the state tournament, I mentioned it was just the second time in school history the Lumberjacks had made it to the regional championship round.
I was right about the state tournament appearance but wrong about the regional final.
Kevin Hurley, who was a head coach for Diboll in its last run to the state tournament as well as being one of the best athletes to ever play for the Lumberjacks, had told his wife the team had not only been to a regional championship but had in fact won it.
However, it was back in the day when there wasn’t a state tournament at that level, meaning a regional title was the best a team could do at the time.
Knowing Hurley as long as I have, I could virtually guarantee he was right, so I started searching exactly what year the feat had occurred.
This year’s Lumberjacks deserve all the recognition they’ve gotten, but that year’s team didn’t need to be forgotten.
I searched through years of yearbooks on Diboll’s History Center website.
I scoured each year of the sports teams, seeing if I could find the mystery year. I found various articles along the way, none of which were much help.
A couple of hours later, I was just about ready to save the research for another day when a random idea hit me.
Anytime I’m looking for a certain article, a good way of finding it a little easier is to search for the author’s name along with the subject at hand.
I knew the subject. This time the author was a different matter.
That’s when I remembered the lifeline that had been somewhere around me since my first day on the job at The Lufkin Daily News.
That led me to the internet search “Gary Willmon Diboll Lumberjacks regional baseball champions.”
Within 30 seconds, I was staring at a clipped picture of the 1967 Diboll Lumberjacks Region IV championship squad.
Of course I was.
For those who don’t remember Gary, he had a decades-long career in journalism working both at The Lufkin Daily News and the Diboll Free Press.
When I first started working here in Lufkin, he was the editor in Diboll.
My little secret that probably got me through the first few years at the paper was Gary.
As an 18-year-old covering a Diboll basketball game on my first assignment, I walked into their gym and had absolutely no idea what I was doing.
After I awkwardly made my way to the scorer’s table to get rosters, he was there to guide me through what I’d need and who I needed to know. He also made sure I had a spot at the table.
I guess he could sense exactly how little I knew about being a sports writer at the time. Being an 18-year-old with a notebook and a blank stare on my face probably tipped him off.
I might have found a way to write the story without his help earlier that night, but I’m not sure how.
He never had to do that, but it didn’t stop there.
When I covered the Diboll football team in my first full year at the paper, he was right by my side once again. In fact, he would make sure I had a spot in the pressbox even before he had one.
It didn’t matter if we were in Diboll, Carthage or anywhere else across East Texas.
I don’t think I was ever some type of project for him. It’s just who he was.
Several years later, he joined us here at The Lufkin Daily News as our city editor. Instead of seeing him just at games, he was now a few feet away.
And I certainly took advantage. If there was a question about Diboll, he immediately knew the answer. On the random occasions he didn’t, he could get it to me within a few minutes.
In a time when everything couldn’t be searched online within five seconds, Gary was my own version of Google.
For anyone who didn’t know Gary, they were missing out. After joining the paper in 2005, he died a few years later from Crohn’s disease.
I don’t think I ever took the time to properly thank him for all his help. I certainly wish I would have.
Crohn’s was a daily battle for him, but for those who didn’t know, they would have never guessed anything was wrong.
It’s the way he would have wanted it.
I know a ton of great people in the newspaper and media business. When I say Gary was the best, I don’t think I’m exaggerating.
He was always there to help out when needed, but that never kept him from doing his job properly.
There aren’t many weeks that go by now that I don’t think of him on a few occasions.
Maybe that’s why his name crossed my mind last week.
So as the Lumberjacks’ baseball team gears up for its first trip to the state tournament, I know he’d be the first one ready to do his part in marking their historic run.
And I can imagine what he would have said about the internet search of my own that didn’t immediately reveal the history of the 1967 ’Jacks.
“Dude, you didn’t have to look it up. You could have just asked me.”
As usual, he would be right.
I’ll take Gary over Google any day.
