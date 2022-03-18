I was saddened to see that Mrs. Marjorie Kirkland passed. Few people have as much of an impact as Mrs. Kirkland. She was an author, poet and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, an organization with a deep and rich history. She was a true patron saint of the Lufkin village. In dealings with her as a youth, she was a very kind and generous person — the perfect example of what one should be. I know very few in her category — maybe a Bettie Kennedy who imparted attention, thoughtfulness and sensitivity to those with whom they interacted.
While having ties here, I have not lived in Lufkin for years. However, one thing I learned over the years is if you think something nice about someone, you should say it.
Margie was resource teacher for the Lufkin Independent School District in poetry and literature. She related with most students. I heard from many about the positive impact she had on lives. While we had great educators, I cannot think of one having more care.
I express gratitude for what she imparted on me. Her support to achieve, sharing of poetry and refining knowledge put you in a rare genre. Knowing meter, blank verse, free verse took on new meaning. Robert Frost, Edgar Allan Poe and Langston Hughes became common lingo. I was eager for her biweekly visits to our school adding literature facts above our classroom teacher. She was the perfect person to provide resources to schools.
This was the time of racially segregated campuses. Her instructing without being condescending in manner and predisposition made for receptive listening and learning.
She really cared. Most teachers cherished in giving you their best, including Mmes. Charlton, White, Cook, Null, Wilkins and Stephens; Messrs. Allen, Kuykendall and Cross; and Coaches Davis and Ross, to name a few. But Marjorie Kirkland was unique.
In closing, I have an anthology of poetry she assembled, written by students at the schools at that time. I am fortunate to have my poems in that collection. That is one of my prized possessions.
Thank you, Marjorie Kirkland, for your example of outstanding direction, your sense of kindness, and the passion you exhibited in imparting your appeal, writing abilities and gifts upon the Lufkin community.
People need to be reminded when someone makes a positive impact on someone’s life.
I appreciate everything you did for me and my generation.
… I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
— Robert Frost
