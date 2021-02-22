The city of Lufkin is offering solid waste customers a chance to dispose of their storm debris brush piles from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Kit McConnico Park.
Customers should bring a copy of their water bill or anything with an address to prove they are a city of Lufkin customer. Signage will point to the drop location, and workers will be present to help unload.
"We are offering this disposal option because we expect the volume of special collection (curbside) work orders to extend completion time," city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said. "Depending on the size of the collection, we typically have a 1-to-10 business day turnaround.
"If you put in a work order, it may take us some time, but we will get to you. Please be patient with us."
Those who cannot drop off their debris by Wednesday should consult the following options:
For small debris piles that one person could collect: Put in a work order at cityoflufkin.com/forms/solidwaste.htm.
For excessive debris piles or a larger job that would require two people: Normally, every household is allowed one free “large pickup” a year. Given the current circumstances, the city will not charge for any storm-related “large pickups” this week. However, residents must get submit requests this week by filling out a work order available here: cityoflufkin.com/forms/solidwaste.htm.
For extensive debris dumps where a commercial-size bin would be necessary: The city provides “Litter Critter” service for demolition/construction waste. The rental period can be for Friday morning to Monday morning, or for the week from Monday morning to Friday morning. The city will deliver it, residents are required to fill it, and then the city will pick it up for $50 per load. For more information see the Litter Critter rental agreement at cityoflufkin.com/solidwaste/pdfs/Litter_Critter_Service_Agreement.pdf. To rent one, contact Solid Waste at 633-0281.
