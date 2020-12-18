AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn and Stephen F. Austin traded blows for 35-plus minutes Wednesday night, but the Tigers went cold over the final five as the Ladyjacks pulled away late for a 67-54 win at Auburn Arena.
The Tigers (4-2) led throughout much of the first half, fell behind in the third period and briefly regained the lead midway through the fourth. But a tie game with less than five minutes to play got away from Auburn as SFA (6-2), the preseason pick to win the Southland Conference, ended the game on a 13-0 run.
Redshirt sophomore Honesty Scott-Grayson led the Tigers with a career-high 16 points and a pair of assists. Senior Unique Thompson picked up her fifth straight double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds; she also led Auburn with four steals and a pair of blocks.
Auburn jumped out to a 6-0 lead and led 17-12 at the end of one. Both teams were ice cold for the next several minutes, but SFA started clawing its way back late in the half with three straight 3-pointers over a 90-second stretch to cut into the Tigers’ lead. A Ladyjack lyup at the buzzer would tie the game 27-27 at the half.
SFA took the lead early in the third and led 45-39 with a minute to play. But Auburn picked up the pressure and ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to tie it up 45-45 headed to the fourth. The Tigers moved back ahead 52-51 with 5:46 to play on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Scott-Grayson, but the Tigers would manage just one basket the rest of the way, missing their final eight shots of the game.
Alyssa Mayfield led SFA with 19 points. Stephanie Visscher added 15, and BriAnna Mitchell had 13.
SFA shot 40.7% from the field and hit seven 3-pointers.
