Cadets from Class 109 of the Angelina College Regional Law Enforcement Academy pose following their recent graduation ceremony. From the left are AC Police Chief Doug Conn, Bailey Muschweck, Chad Murray, Cedric Knighton and Academy Training Manager Lt. Jack Stephenson.
As if the rigors of the Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy weren’t enough, the recent group of cadets endured several starts and stops along their journey.
In a night class that started with 13 cadets, Class 109 finished the program with three graduates. Those men — Cedric E. Knighton, Chad A. Murray and Bailey S. Muschweck — recently graduated from the program.
“We started this class back in May, and we dealt with COVID-related interruptions along the way,” AC Police Chief Doug Conn said. “These men were in class or training nearly every night of the week and pretty much every weekend.
“We have tested them physically and psychologically, and they’ve shown real tenacity in completing the 750 required hours. They’re the cream of the crop.”
Training manager Lt. Jack Stephenson said a night academy presents its own challenges considering the other responsibilities cadets have during the day.
“These men proved their dedication to this profession just in how determined they were to complete their training schedule,” he said. “Yet they endured, so this is their night, and this is their accomplishment.”
Murray, a Lufkin native, also earned the top gun award. Muschweck, from LaPorte, was named best driver; and Knighton, from Livingston, was the class valedictorian.
Angelina College was issued a license in September 1993 to operate a police academy in 12 East Texas counties by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The academy offers basic and in-service training courses at sites throughout Deep East Texas with the assistance of an advisory board, which assists in directing the academy.
