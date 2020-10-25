For most people, Thanksgiving and Christmas usually bring to mind thoughts of family, friends, presents and fellowship around the table. But for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, these holidays can be painful.
Thoughts of social gatherings, family traditions and obligations leave you anxious and overwhelmed. Your sadness can seem unbearable. You may wish you could skip these two months and go straight to the routine of the next year — but you can’t. What can you do to lessen your stress and loneliness?
The GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminar offers a safe place for people to learn how to deal with all the demands and emotions the holidays can bring.
The seminar will be presented from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Timber Creek Church.
GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging two-hour seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. It is free of charge. Childcare is not provided.
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, pastors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
At GriefShare Surviving the Holidays, you’ll meet with other grieving people who have an understanding of what you’re going through. They won’t judge you or force you to share, but will accept you where you are and will offer comfort and support.
Your holiday season won’t be easy; your emotions may ambush you and suck you under at times. But you can choose to walk through this season in a way that honors your loved one and puts you on the path of health and healing.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips and encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
For more information, visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org. To pre-register for the STH Seminar, go to griefshare.org/holidays/events/34304.
