A few momentary reflections on my trail of opinions:
This opinion disagrees with Dr. Sid Roberts (June 14 and July 12) and Gary Stallard (June 5 and July 12) for various reasons, but not enough space here for much detail — so just to summarize a few related points.
In his LDN column of June 14, Roberts wrongly ridiculed Donald Trump and also ridiculed us Christians who support Trump, and referred to those churchgoers as sycophant-filled congregations (meaning flatterers). No, that is not right, but yes, we do worship God and Jesus, but that is not flattery.
And it is not flattery to say I believe God put Trump in office to help wake up America to push back against the leftist, liberal Democratic Party destruction of our country. And now they are getting more adamant and crazy in the last four years in trying to destroy Trump.
Yes, we do look to Jesus Christ, under God, with His grace, love and forgiveness for our eventual salvation to heaven — but, also our only hope for worldly salvation of our country’s freedom and harmony is to depend on that same strength and guidance in the minds of the American people. And we go to church to help our frail and faulty minds remember that.
We cannot solve the rioting problems if leftist, liberal Democrats in government and most news media continue to ignore that they need to cultivate restraint and stability instead of agitating by allowing and encouraging the rioters to make the government virus lockdown worse, tearing down inner cities, tearing down old statues and such to rewrite our history, as if that would somehow magically make things better.
In his June 5 LDN column, Stallard recalls an example event of racism, the type of event that probably faded away some time ago, but the re-telling of that event may be some bad teaching by causing young people to think that is a type of racism that is still going on today. So then their minds are also led away to turn Black people against white people, especially if they also hear the words “white privilege” or white supremacy, which inflammatory works are used very often in news stories these days.
In his July 12 LDN column, Stallard uses a short story, “The Lottery,’’ to bring forth a barbaric event, a bad fictitious lottery “tradition” from the past, as if it may also apply in loose terms to some other traditions, which maybe stand at least partly on “it’s always been that way.” He seems to relate that horrible fictitious event to cause questions in young minds about traditions in general, that some of our “traditions” may be bad and need changing.
But what, why and how? Does he think we ignore discrimination unless it affects us, as if that may be one of our bad traditions? But that would just be wrong. Does he consider whether a tradition is good, bad or indifferent, and how much would be helpful or hurtful or de-stabilizing to change, when he says, “We just keep insisting on playing the wrong kinds of lotteries — and wonder why we just can’t win.” Does he mean we should just change things, but what, why and how? Is his outlook just a mockery of traditions?
LDN July 12 columns from Roberts and Stallard scolded conservatives that may be concerned about our freedoms being compromised by government lockdowns due to coronavirus. Did they give conservatives any benefit of the doubt, that very possibly the resulting government lockdown killing of the economy, and killing of freedom, will eventually kill more people than the virus?
I have never been a racist, and the early part of my 85 years did not see much racism, having experienced mostly mutual respect among white and other races, and racism was gradually fading away, until the globalist, leftist liberals, now manifested in the Democratic Party, decided they could promote racism to bring down the USA by brainwashing people with false accusations, turning Black people against white people by promoting hate, etc., against whites by inventing phrases such as white privilege, white supremacy and using internal government power (deep state, etc.) to defeat Trump and to further increase or worsen crises, such as coronavirus, to the advantage of the Democratic Party working against the USA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.