The Angelina Arts Alliance on Monday announced its 2021 Pines Presents season.
The “Live from the Heart of Lufkin” series includes several Grammy Award-winning artists with music ranging from bluegrass to folk to a multimedia experience with music by the Beatles.
Existing season ticket holders may renew their seats from Oct. 5-16. New season tickets will be available Oct 19-30. All single tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Nov. 2.
Tickets can be purchased online at AngelinaArts.org or by calling 633-5454. Patrons can save 15% by purchasing season tickets to all five shows or 10% when purchasing tickets to three or more shows at one time.
The performances by Ranky Tanky and Doolin’ are not part of the 2021 season ticket package.
“We are thrilled to bring a brand new season of high quality performances to the beautiful Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin,’’ AAA executive director Jennifer Allen said. ‘‘The iconic Pines Theater is an important part of the cultural fabric of our community and we are honored to bring performances that appeal to a wide range of individuals to enjoy in the beautiful, historic setting.”
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will open the new season at 7 p.m. Jan. 23. Tickets for the show are $30, $35 and $40.
Vincent is no stranger to almost anyone in the field of music. Even Elton John and Bernie Taupin enlisted her and her iconic friend Dolly Parton to create a “Queen of Bluegrass” version of their song “Please” for their 50th anniversary tribute CD in 2018.
The Grammys honored Rhonda Vincent & The Rage with the 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album “All The Rage – Volume One” a live project that displays the world class talent of Rhonda and her incredible band.
Award-winning singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster has found herself singing a duet with Bonnie Raitt, standing on stage with the Allman Brothers at New York’s Beacon Theater, and trading verses with Susan Tedeschi.
Her latest album, ‘‘Joy Comes Back,’’ described as “some folk, some blues, some soul, some rock, some gospel,” illustrates her genre-spanning talent.
Foster has been nominated for three Grammys, and has won multiple Blues Music and Austin Music Awards, plus the Grand Prix du Disque from Académie Charles-Cros in France.
Tickets for her performance at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 are $30, $35 and $40.
Following their debut album in 2017, Ranky Tanky has been profiled on NPR’s ‘‘Fresh Air with Terry Gross’’ and their album soared to the No. 1 position on the Billboard, iTunes and Amazon jazz charts.
The term “Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” The quintet performs timeless music of Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the United States.
From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston, South Carolina, are “rank” and fertile ground from which these contemporary artists are grateful to have grown.
Tickets for their 7 p.m. March 4 performance are $25, $30 and $35.
Doolin’ is France’s premiere Celtic band. Inspired by the purest tradition, the band combines instrumentals, vocals and original compositions in a resolutely modern style.
The arrangements, at times taking their inspiration from pop-rock, folk, jazz, funk or even rap — and always emit great energy.
From ballads to furiously fast jigs, from their own compositions to traditional tunes, Doolin’ offers a rich palette of sound.
Tickets for their 7 p.m. March 20 performance are $20, $25 and $30.
BritBeat tells the story of the Beatles from their early days at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, their debut on ‘‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’’ the attendance-busting concert at Shea Stadium, onward to the psychedelic ‘‘Sgt. Pepper’’ era and finally the later years of ‘‘Abbey Road’’ and the ‘‘White Album.’’
The entire concert plays to the backdrop of immersive and captivating moving multimedia that intertwines with the moods and emotions of the Beatles’ iconic music catalog.
The show is fun, thought-provoking, energized and a captivating journey of the Beatles evolution and impact on pop culture in the turbulent ’60s.
Tickets for their 7 p.m. March 27 show are $30, $35 and $40.
\With music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation, performances by The Queen’s Cartoonists are synchronized to video projections of the original films, as the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy.
Expect the unexpected from a repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation and elements of a musical circus.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. April 17 show are $20, $25 and $30.
Frequent performers at the Grand Ole Opry and regulars on the Gaither Homecoming videos and concert series, and RFD’s Country’s Family Reunion programs, The Isaacs are a Nashville based, multi-award-winning family group.
Their unique style showcases tight family harmony and blends their multi-genre musical influences of bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country and southern gospel.
Known for their high-profile collaborations, The Isaacs biggest fans and contemporaries include Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Alabama, Big & Rich, Trisha Yearwood, Merle Haggard and Paul Simon, just to name a few.
Tickets for their 7 p.m. May 1 show are $30, $35 and $40.
