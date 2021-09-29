One of many positive outcomes from the past year of cultural district planning is a new spirit of collaboration among the participants of this yearlong planning initiative. In fact, one task force was specifically created for the arts and cultural organizations in our community. Three other task forces also were created that will be covered in future columns.
The Arts & Culture Task Force met three times over the summer and included representatives from Angelina Arts Alliance, the Museum of East Texas, the Texas Forestry Museum, the Naranjo Museum of Natural Sciences and Ellen Trout Zoo.
Following plenty of lively conversations and brainstorming, the task force concluded that 1) Lufkin has rich cultural arts resources; 2) Lufkin has not been successful initiating collaboration among local organizations long-term; 3) Lufkin has everything to be gained by our arts organizations joining together to foster collaboration; 4) Lufkin arts organizations can make a greater impact upon its members and visitors by working together on programming; 5) Lufkin did not have a marketing tool that promoted all cultural arts organizations; and 6) Lufkin cultural arts organizations should work together to produce a tool that can be used to promote tourism and economic development.
The group worked together and created a beautiful joint brochure highlighting all of Lufkin’s wonderful cultural organizations. The brochure includes background information, location and other details, including a cultural map of the community.
The goal is to distribute the brochure to travel centers around the state and around the community for the benefit of visitors and new residents. The group plans to meet quarterly and will look for more opportunities to initiate joint planning and programming. Copies of the brochure are available at the Angelina Arts office downtown.
Another example will be formally announced early in October. A new partnership between Angelina Arts Alliance and the Museum of East Texas will feature a three-part Sunday afternoon music series at the Museum of East Texas.
The new series is created to highlight the unique beauty of the visual and performing arts together. Most of the small concerts will take place in the chapel area of the museum and will be free to the public, with complimentary refreshments offered. More information on this new series is coming soon.
What can’t we do when we work together? There is so much opportunity in this community and we know that we have barely scratched the surface of what we can achieve when we set our minds to it. But one thing is for certain — when we support the arts and make the cultural development of Lufkin a priority, everyone benefits.
We look forward to sharing more on how the arts make Lufkin a better place to live, work and play. Thank you.
