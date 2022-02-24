State Farm is providing grant funding for the ninth consecutive year to encourage communities to become wildfire ready as part of 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.
The National Fire Protection Association has announced groups or individuals can apply for a $500 grant to help cover expenses for a wildfire preparedness project.
Up to 100 participants from across the country are eligible to receive $500 awards to complete a planned wildfire risk reduction project on May 7, the event day. To be considered for a project funding award, participants must submit an application by Monday.
The national campaign, which began in 2014, provides an opportunity for those who live in wildfire-prone areas to come together on a single day to complete projects that can help make their homes and communities safer from wildfire.
In 2021, 58,733 wildfires burned nearly 7.6 million acres in the United States.
Currently, 110 counties in Texas are experiencing a burn ban. Dry vegetation, low humidity and windy warm weather trends are all making what experts call a dangerous wildfire environment this winter.
The Texas A&M Forest Services responded to 159 wildfires that burned 11,873 acres in January.
Previous projects undertaken on Wildfire Preparedness Day have included raking and removing pine needles and dry leaves, clearing roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine needles that could catch embers, and screening or boxing-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
