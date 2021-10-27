The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners celebrate Sophomore Day before this past Saturday’s match. The No. 16 Lady ’Runners open conference tournament play at home against Jacksonville College on Thursday.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Emilie Dueck wins a ball during a recent match. The No. 16 Lady ‘Runners open conference tournament play at home against Jacksonville College on Thursday.
Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunner soccer team, ranked No. 16 in the final regular-season polls released this week, are about to embark on a journey to previously unexplored territory.
The Lady ’Runners are hosting a conference tournament playoff game for the first time in the program’s brief history.
AC’s ladies on Thursday will host Jacksonville College in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
After finishing the regular season with a record of 10-4 — good enough for second place in the conference standings — the Lady Roadrunners earned the right to host the first-round match.
AC will face Jacksonville College, a team with which the Lady ’Runners earned a regular-season split. The Lady Roadrunners earned a 3-1 win at home on Aug. 28 behind goals from Emilie Dueck, Liliane Clase and Camila Montero. The Lady Jaguars then shut out the Lady Roadrunners 1-0 on Oct. 2 in Jacksonville.
Since then, the Lady Roadrunners have won five of six matches, falling only to No. 1-ranked Tyler Junior College.
AC has outscored opponents 20-3 in that stretch, with the defense shutting out the opposition in all five of the wins. Goalkeeper Emily Quintanilla is ranked second in the conference in save percentage at .800, and the back line has helped hold opponents to just 12 goals over 14 matches.
In addition, a number of Lady Roadrunners are among league leaders in goals scored, including Dueck with eight and Montero and Tatyanna Guzman with six each.
Thursday’s tournament match against Jacksonville College will kick off at 6 p.m. at Jase Magers Field on the Lufkin High School campus.
